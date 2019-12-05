BROWNSVILLE — Jamie Kampfer and several of her customers at the Stitching Parlor yarn shop take decorating for the annual Festival of Trees seriously.
“We started working on this year’s theme the day after last year’s tree left the shop,” she said.
Kampfer and 10 of her friends crafted almost 75 handmade ornaments with the "Sweater Weather" theme.
This year’s event will be held on Friday and Saturday as a fundraiser by the Brownsville Women’s Study Club. Its main beneficiaries are the historic Moyer House and the Brownsville Public Library. But this year, funds will also be donated to American Legion Post 184 and to the Central Linn School District for field trips.
“We’ve been participating in the Festival of Trees since it started,” Kampfer said as she put finishing touches on her tree. “We couldn’t do it without all of the volunteers who hand-knitted or crocheted items. Every few weeks, they would bring in piles of little sweaters.”
Kampfer said she's already mulled a theme for next year, “but I’m not going to tell yet.”
The crew made quick work of putting those handmade items on the tree, which arrived Tuesday morning. By that afternoon, the job was nearly done.
Women’s Study Club member Kathy Otis said it was difficult to find trees this year due to a nationwide shortage.
“But Gary Burns in Sweet Home was wonderful,” she said. “He had them all ready to go when my husband Tim and I got there Tuesday morning. Businesses will decorate 25 trees and one tree will be decorated for the Moyer House.”
Otis said it took months to find the trees.
“I called everywhere and they laughed at me, especially when they heard we only wanted 26 trees,” Otis said. “Gary Burns was great about it.”
Once picked up, the trees were then delivered to an empty lot near the American Legion Post 184 where volunteers cut small pieces off each tree's base.
Staff from Kirk’s Ferry restaurant delivered the trees — full-size and tabletops — and stands to local businesses, which decorated them to their individual themes.
People are invited to visit the shops on Friday and Saturday and submit silent bids starting at $50 and going up at least $10 per time. Bidding ends at 4 p.m. Saturday. Participating shops will be designated with big red bows. The trees will be judged by the Brownsville City Hall staff.