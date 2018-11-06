Voters in both Gates and Brownsville supported measures that will allow their communities to ban additional medical and recreational marijuana businesses and processes operations within their city limits.
Brownsville residents voted 409 to 252, or 61.88 percent to 38.12 percent.
Gates residents voted 13 yes and 7 no votes, or 65 percent to 35 percent.
Brownsville has a medical marijuana dispensary, The Green Cross, but Ballot Measure 22-173 prohibits any new medical marijuana dispensaries and processing sites as well as recreational marijuana producers, processors, wholesalers and retailers.
It would not prohibit personal recreational marijuana growing, up to four plants per household, nor would it affect legal possession of medical marijuana or recreation marijuana within the city limits.
Gates also has a medical marijuana dispensary, Canyon Cannabis.
According to Oregon law, communities can ban such operations, but the question must be voted on by residents.
Oregon statutes allow cities to put the issue of marijuana operations on the ballot in even-numbered election years.
Both measures have revenue impacts for their communities. Ten percent of the state’s marijuana tax revenue is distributed to cities and cities can impose local taxes of up to 3 percent on marijuana sales.
Approving the measures disqualifies the communities from collecting the local tax or sharing in the state tax revenues.
The city of Tangent also passed Ballot Measure 22-175, which will provide for the time, place and manner, plus restrictions on marijuana uses, plus streamline processes to reduce costs for developers and make the city’s Development Code more “user-friendly."
The measure passed 237 votes yes to 213 votes against, or 52.67 percent in favor and 47.33 percent against.