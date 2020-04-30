Brownsville council to hold executive session

Brownsville council to hold executive session

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville City Council will meet in executive session at 4 p.m. Friday at the American Legion Post 184, 339 Main St.

This will be a live session, unlike recent council meetings that have been held by video conference. City administrator Scott McDowell said the Legion hall provides ample space for social distancing.

Items to be considered in executive session concern real estate property discussion and the city administrator’s annual evaluation.

Following the session, the council will hold a retreat.

