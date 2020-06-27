Brownsville Council OKs 2020-21 budget

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BROWNSVILLE — The City Council adopted a budget totaling $6,616,415 for 2020-21 Tuesday evening.

The budget includes $2,399,080 in the general fund, $651,650 in the water fund, $953,115 in the sewer fund and $325,250 in the street fund.

The councilors approved a tax rate of $6.95 per $1,000 of property value and a 3% utility rate increase.

The council also approved accepting State Revenue Sharing funds.

The council approved transferring $18,750 from contingency to the library, law, water operations, sewer administration and street funds.

Mayor Dan Ware proclaimed August 9-16 as Pioneer Picnic Week. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be numerous changes for the 133rd annual event.

Residents are being asked to decorate their homes and businesses that week and there will be a motor parade to view them.

