Brownsville council goes electronic

BROWNSVILLE — The Brownsville City Council will meet electronically at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening via FreeConference.com in keeping with the state’s social distancing orders, according to City Administrator Scott McDowell.

The meeting was originally scheduled for March 24, but was postponed. McDowell said he will open the teleconference at 6:45 p.m. in case there are issues getting things operating properly.

“By law, even though we will meet telephonically, the meeting is open to the public,” McDowell said. “But people will need to contact me by Monday to get set up. I have already set up a conference file for the councilors and for regular council meeting attendees.”

McDowell said the city has already declared an emergency in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Up to 50 persons can participate by video and up to 1,000 can call in, McDowell said.

Requests to participate should be emailed to: admin@ci.brownsville.or.us.

The councilors will work with an abridged agenda, including: worker’s compensation declaration and resolution; emergency declaration; use of leave time due to COVID-19; budget committee appointments; vineyard wind machines and third party public records Facebook issues.

