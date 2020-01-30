Brownsville council commits room tax funds

BROWNSVILLE — The city council took care of numerous housekeeping issues Tuesday evening during its first meeting of 2020.

The council approved directing $2,835 from the city’s transient room tax to the Chamber of Commerce for use in marketing community events. It also approved retaining $141 for the general fund.

Other Linn County communities with transient room taxes include Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home. All are 6%. Linn County’s transient room tax is 3%, and the state imposes a 1.8% tax until July, when that will roll back to 1.5%.

Transient room taxes are paid by travelers who rent rooms or homes within a governing area.

Other council business:

• Website update: City Manager Scott McDowell showed councilors how the city's new website is working, focusing on a new public facilities reservation program that he said is working well.

• Prosecuting attorney: Danielle Myers was named the city’s court-appointed attorney.

• Rally on the River: Last summer’s antique camper event attracted 148 participants, which was a bit large, McDowell said. The 2020 event will be capped at 120 units.