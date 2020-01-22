Broadway baritone headlines musical evening in Sweet Home

Broadway baritone Douglas Webster headlines a "Celebration Gala Evening," scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the auditorium at Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long St.

The event commemorates the remodeling of the auditorium as well as the work of arts support group Sweet Home Oregon Coalition for Artistic and Scholastic Enrichment (SHOCASE). Former Sweet Home Police Chief Bob Burford will emcee.

Webster has appeared with the Boston Pops and the National Symphony among others. He and his wife live part-time in Portland, where he has earned the Portland Drammy Award for Best Actor in a Musical for “Les Miserables” and the Phoenix Theater Encore Award for Best Actor in “Les Miserables” and Best Supporting Actor for “The Light in the Piazza.”

Webster has led more than 20 productions of Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass." His albums include “A Disney Spectacular” with Erich Kunzel and the Cincinnati Pops. He has also served as interim director of the opera program at the University of Oregon and on the faculty of the University of Memphis.