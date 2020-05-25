Brief Memorial Day services held in Linn, Benton counties

At the conclusion of the ceremony, which took only a few minutes, Martinak said, “To all who gathered here today, we thank you. We hope to see you here next year for our full Memorial Day service and we hope we will see you for our annual Veterans Day celebration and parade.”

Veterans association member Al Sullivan said he is proceeding with plans to hold the parade and other Veterans Day events in November.

“I’m receiving Veteran of the Year nominations right now,” Sullivan said. “We may not get to have a big banquet, but we want to continue to honor our veterans, some of whom are 100 years old.”

Staff from the city of Albany made videos of the service and they can be viewed on the city of Albany and the city park’s Facebook pages.

Similar videos were made of the 22nd annual ceremony held at the veteran’s memorial in Corvallis. That video can be viewed at www.vetsmemorialbtco.org.

The ceremony was closed to the public and was performed by members of the Benton County Veterans Memorial.

Cam Little said before the event that the names of the deceased on the memorial were to be read and flags raised and lowered.