Brian Glaser reelected as state Farm Bureau officer

Linn County farmer Brian Glaser has been reelected to serve a two-year term as Oregon Farm Bureau’s second vice president.
He was reelected by the House of Delegates, a grassroots group of family farmers and ranchers representing county Farm Bureaus from across the state during the 87th annual convention, held Dec. 10-12 at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
One of Glaser’s first duties was to participate in the national American Farm Bureau Federation House of Delegates as one of four seated Oregon representatives during the 101st convention in Austin, Texas, held Jan. 17-22. He also met U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.
One of Glaser's main jobs, he said, will be focusing on national affairs.
“Labor, trade, water, rural broadband, programs for specialty crops, and having access to the tools, technology, and practices farmers and ranchers need are just a few of Farm Bureau’s national priorities,” he said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Glaser will also make trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal lawmakers and government agency reps on Capitol Hill.
“I’m involved in Farm Bureau because our unified voice for agriculture is so respected and effective in the legislative, regulatory, and legal arenas,” Glaser said. “Farm Bureau helps us share our perspective with lawmakers, which in turn helps our family farms and ranches stay in business. I want my farm to continue to grow and succeed so that the fifth generation can be proud of it and will want to take it over some day.”
Farm Bureau Executive Vice President Dave Dillon said Glaser brings years of experience with the Linn County Farm Bureau and statewide advisory committees to his leadership post.
Glaser grows grass seed, small grains, and a variety of specialty crops on a Linn County farm with his wife, Kristie, and children Brooke, Kendra and Brandon.
Kristie is also vice president of the Linn County Farm Bureau and a member of the Oregon Farm Bureau Women’s Advisory Council.
Oregon Farm Bureau is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit, general farm organization representing the interests of farming and ranching families in the public and policy making arenas. First established in Oregon at the county level in 1919 and the state level in 1932, Farm Bureau is organized in all 36 counties.