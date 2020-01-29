Brian Glaser reelected as state Farm Bureau officer

Linn County farmer Brian Glaser has been reelected to serve a two-year term as Oregon Farm Bureau’s second vice president.

He was reelected by the House of Delegates, a grassroots group of family farmers and ranchers representing county Farm Bureaus from across the state during the 87th annual convention, held Dec. 10-12 at the Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.

One of Glaser’s first duties was to participate in the national American Farm Bureau Federation House of Delegates as one of four seated Oregon representatives during the 101st convention in Austin, Texas, held Jan. 17-22. He also met U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

One of Glaser's main jobs, he said, will be focusing on national affairs.

“Labor, trade, water, rural broadband, programs for specialty crops, and having access to the tools, technology, and practices farmers and ranchers need are just a few of Farm Bureau’s national priorities,” he said in a statement.

Glaser will also make trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with federal lawmakers and government agency reps on Capitol Hill.