Breach of timber contract lawsuit: now what?

Nyquist said he has been meeting with members of the class action.

"We're working through the claims process and what that will look like,” Nyquist said. “Ultimately Judge (Thomas) McHill will have to approve those plans.”

For example, Nyquist noted that Linn-Benton Community College will receive funds from both counties, since both counties were class members and both counties are included in the BCC district.

“We’ve also been talking with policy makers at all levels about what the verdict means,” Nyquist said. “Where do we go from here?”

Nyquist said those conversations include the possibility of a financial settlement.

“Folks are grappling with the size of the verdict and just how it will be paid out,” Nyquist said. “It really puts in perspective what the cost of the state’s failure to meet promised harvest levels has cost taxpayers. In 1998, the Oregon Department of Forestry embarked on a new path called structure based management. It did not work and it has not been used by any other state.”

Nyquist said some people have written letters to the editor that assert the financial return to residents is negligible, or for some counties, the verdict will actually cost residents.