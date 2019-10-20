1930s to 1960s: The state of Oregon takes over the management of thousands of acres of cut-over timberlands in 15 counties around the state. Private landowners were turning the lands back to the counties instead of paying taxes, as it would take decades before replanted trees could be harvested and generate new income. Many of the lands had also been damaged by wildfires. In turn, the state agreed to take them over, replant them and share timber harvest income with the affected counties based on the premise of “greatest permanent value.”
Over several decades, the state accumulates about 700,000 acres.
1998: After several public hearings, the Oregon Board of Forestry adopts a definition of the term “greatest permanent value” to mean “healthy, productive and sustainable forest ecosystems that over time and across the landscape provide a full range of social, economic and environmental benefits to the people of Oregon.”
Those benefits include: production of forest products that generate revenues for the benefit of the state, counties and local taxing districts; wildlife habitat; productive soil and clean air and water; flood and erosion protection; recreation.
Individuals and some county commissioners agree with the new management plan. Others, like Linn County, do not.
1998-2016: Linn County and other counties such as Tillamook, try to get the Board of Forestry to amend the new “greatest permanent value” definition, because they say it does not keep timber income at the top rung of the management plan, which means decreased income for counties and taxing districts that do not receive property taxes from the state lands located within their boundaries. The counties charge that the new definition does not live up to the decades-long contract between the state and counties.
January 2016: Linn County commissioners announce plans to file a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit against the state of Oregon and the Oregon Department of Forestry. The lawsuit becomes a class action suit that includes 156 counties and taxing districts.
March 2016: The lawsuit is filed by Linn County, which is represented by John DiLorenzo of the Portland law firm of Davis Wright Tremaine. It includes $528,600,000 in actual damages and $881,000,000 in potential future damages.
May 2016: The state of Oregon and several environmental groups including the Wild Salmon Center, Pacific Rivers, the Association of Northwest Steelheaders and Northwest Guides and the Northwest Guides and Anglers Association file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.
July 2016: Linn County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Murphy rules that no interveners would be allowed to join the suit, noting that the petitioners may “hold passionate views about timber land management including its impact on wildlife and other environmental concerns, as do many others on both sides of the issue. Passionate concern about something does not qualify an applicant for intervener status.”
July 2016: Attorney Scott Kaplan and others representing the state, file motions to dismiss the case, to move it directly to the Oregon Court of Appeals and to deny a class action.
October 2016: Judge Murphy certifies the class action.
December 2016: The North Coast State Forest Coalition — which includes several environmental groups — sends letters to taxing districts that could be party of the class action, asking them to not take part. The coalition noted that some of the counties had previously supported the state’s new timber management plan of a “balanced mix of timber revenue, conservation and recreation.”
January 13, 2017: Clatsop County — which has about 147,000 acres of forest trust lands — becomes the first and only county to opt out of the lawsuit and is followed by the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District. In all, about 10 potential litigants choose to not participate in the lawsuit. Judge Murphy gives districts a Jan. 25 deadline to opt out of the lawsuit.
January 17, 2017: Benton County Commissioners hold a public hearing as they consider whether the county will become a lawsuit class member. Nearly 100 people attend and about 45 of them speak, slightly more in favor than against lawsuit participation.
January 24, 2017: On a 2-1 vote, the Benton County commissioners approve participating in the lawsuit. Commissioners Anne Schuster and Xan Augerot vote to stay in the lawsuit and Commissioner Annabelle Jaramillo votes to not participate.
January 25, 2017: The deadline to opt out of the class action arrives. Opting out are the Benton Soil & Water Conservation District, Clatsop County, Clatsop Community College, Clatsop County Fair, 4-H and Extension Service District, Road District 1, the Rural Law Enforcement District, the Port of Portland, the Clackamas Soil & Water Conservation District and the Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue District.
April 20, 2017: The state files 27 motions, including that the state forester and the Board of Forestry have a “wide latitude” in managing the forest lands and that the greatest permanent value rule, that forest management plans are valid and that the federal Endangered Species Act and Clean Water Act pre-empt any statutory requirement that the state maximize timber harvests for the benefit of the class members.
June 9, 2017: Judge Murphy strikes down 12 of the state’s motions, specifically that even though the state can make and change rules affecting timber harvesting, “that does not constitute a defense to the consequential breach of contract assertion that allegedly flowed from those rules” and even though the state may be bound by federal environmental rules, that also does not protect the state from a breach of contract allegation by the class.
June 26, 2017: Murphy rules that counties cannot sue the state for monetary damages due to a centuries-old doctrine known as “sovereign immunity.” July 13, John DiLorenzo meets with Murphy in conference and argues that it has long been state law that it is permissible to “waive sovereign immunity on contracts entered into by all state agencies.” Three days later, Murphy withdraws his decision.
August 2017: A group of 15 organizations ask the Benton County commissioners to opt out of the lawsuit. The groups include the Audubon Society of Corvallis, the Oregon Sierra Club, the League of Women Voters of Corvallis, 350 Corvallis, the Benton Forest Coalition, the Association of Northwest Steelheaders and Our Revolution Corvallis Allies. They are told by county counsel that the deadline to drop out of the class action had long passed.
January 2018: The state’s motion for a summary judgment is denied.
January 2019: Presiding Judge Thomas McHill takes over hearing of the lawsuit due to the retirement of Judge Murphy.
April 2019: Three state motions are denied. Judge McHill rules that the class action will remain intact and that it will not be broken up into 150-plus separate claims.
May 2019: Mediation to possibly resolve the class action breach of contract lawsuit is scheduled for June. A settlement is not reached.
September 2019: Judge McHill said the district court administrator plans to send out more than 250 letters to potential jurors. About 80 are returned.
October 24, 2019: A three-week jury trial is scheduled to begin in Linn County Circuit Court.