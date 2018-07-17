Elementary school-aged children will get several chances July 23 and 30 to meet artist George G. Green of Portland and to collaborate with him on artworks at the Boys & Girls Club of Albany, 1215 Hill St. S.E.
The outreach program is sponsored by the George G. Green Institute based in Portland.
Born in Portland, Green attended Oregon State University in 1961-62 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Oregon in 1965. He earned a Masters of Fine Arts degree from Washington State University in 1968.
His career as an abstract illusionist has taken him around the world with shows in more than 70 museums. He spent more than 30 years in New York City. He and his family moved to the Portland area in 2007 and he founded the Institute.
The Institute’s goals are to gather outstanding paintings and show them to children, especially those in disadvantaged areas.
“We believe it is critical to expose people to the act of creating art,” the Institute’s website notes. “We fill the space with pictures, you fill the room with kids and then we show up and talk with the kids where all ideas are explored and questions answered. And if desired, we present eccentric and amazing drawing classes.”
Green’s artworks have been exhibited across the country at places such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
July 23 Boys & Girls Club schedule:
• Group I, grades 1-3 meet with the artist at from 9-9:30 a.m.; art project with artist from 9:45-10:30 a.m.;
• Group II: grades 4-5, 9:45-10:45 a.m. with artist; art project from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
Parade of creations before lunch.
• Group III: 1:30-2:30 p.m. with artist; art project from 2:45-3:45 p.m.
Parents will be able to meet with the artist and the Institute’s board members.
The Institute is “dedicated to awakening the creative spirit in all who participate. A pathway to understanding is established through exposure to art at the highest level and direct interaction with the artists.”
Institute board member Jane Ramsey, who family has a long history in Albany, said the “art activity that we will be doing with the Boys & Girls Club is designed to celebrate the exuberance that George displays in his art and philosophy. We are trying to bring a creative and joyful activity to a diverse group of children with various ages and abilities. This is not about teaching the fundamentals of art, but learning how to work as an artist and explore the creative process.”
