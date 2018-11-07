Republican Shelly Boshart Davis won election to the House District 15 seat being vacated by the retiring Andy Olson, and incumbents generally did well in Tuesday's election for mid-valley legislative positions.
Here's the district-by-district rundown:
Senate District 6
Incumbent State Sen. Lee Beyer of Springfield, a Democrat, easily retained his District 6 seat, outpacing Republican challenger Robert Schwartz 59 percent to 41 percent, according to early election results from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office shortly before 10 p.m.
“I’m very happy with that. It will put us in a position that we can go back and do the work that needs to be done,” Beyer said.
District 6 includes parts of Linn, Benton and Lane counties.
Beyer, 70, said that this would be his last time running for public office.
“I’m very thankful that the people keep putting their trust in me. I’ll do the best I can,” he added.
Calls to Schwartz's phone were not returned on Tuesday night.
Senate District 8
State Sen. Sara Gelser cruised to victory Tuesday night, winning by an overwhelming margin to secure a second term representing the mid-valley in Senate District 8.
In unofficial early returns on Tuesday, Gelser was ahead with 32,936 votes, or 63 percent of ballots cast, to 18,232 or 35 percent for Republican nominee Erik Parks and 1,072 or 2 percent for Bryan Eggiman, the Libertarian candidate.
“I’m just glad to get back to work,” Gelser said at Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis, where she was waiting for early vote tallies to come in with a group of Benton County Democrats.
As she tracked other legislative races around the state on her laptop computer, Gelser said her party appeared to be on its way to locking up a three-fifths supermajority — crucial for passing tax measures — in at least one and possibly both chambers.
“We may be poised to do the kind of revenue reform we need to do in order to properly fund our schools,” she said. “And I think I see a clear path to pass the Clean Energy Jobs Program.”
District 8, which includes the Corvallis and Albany areas, was held for three terms by Republican Frank Morse before Gelser defeated GOP nominee Betsy Close for the seat in 2014. Prior to that, Gelser represented Corvallis and Philomath as the District 16 delegate to the state House, starting in 2005.
Parks is a Navy veteran and union electrician who has served as a Republican precinct committee person since 2016. Eggiman works as a farm equipment mechanic and operator on a large farm in Marion County.
Both were making their first runs for public office.
Gelser made housing and economic issues the focal point of her campaign, saying she would push for a ban on no-cause evictions and work to implement a bill requiring equal pay for women, minorities, veterans, people with disabilities and other groups that sometimes lag behind white males in that regard.
House District 11
The seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Phil Barnhart will remain Democratic.
Marty Wilde, 43, defeated his Republican challenger, Mark Herbert, 15,314 to 11,662, in the district that stretches from Creswell south of Eugene to almost Lebanon.
Herbert received more votes than Wilde in Linn County, 4,139 to 1,793 votes.
Wilde is the executive director of the Lane County Medical Society and is a colonel in the Oregon Air National Guard.
He previously served on the Eugene Police Commission, Eugene Budget Committee, was a Certified Ombudsman and Court Appointed Special Advocate. From 2007 to 2010, he was a deputy district attorney for Linn County, working under Jason Carlile and with current District Attorney Doug Marteeny.
Herbert, 61, lives near Marcola and is the interim executive director of Alvord-Taylor, which supports adults with disabilities.
He has a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Oregon.
He previously served on the Lane County Planning Commission, as a board member of the Metro Partnership and volunteers with the Honor Foundation for returning veterans.
House District 15
Republican agri-businesswoman Shelly Boshart Davis will succeed retiring House District 15 Representative Andy Olson, securing 15,268 votes in a three-way race with Democrat Jerred Taylor with 10,340 votes, and independent Cynthia Hyatt with 1,246.
District 15 includes much of Linn County and North Albany.
“I am overcome with gratefulness, for so many good things,” Boshart Davis said. “I had so much encouragement from those within this district and beyond. I am very proud of my team and the race we ran.”
Boshart Davis also thanked Taylor for running a professional race.
“Kudoes to Jerred. He called me earlier today and thanked me for the type of race we ran,” she said. “Likewise back to him. We both saw some of the ugliness of other races around the state. We both come from rural backgrounds. He grew up in Oak Ridge, with a logging background. We kept it professional.”
Boshart Davis has worked in the farming industry all of her life and currently owns Boshart Trucking and is vice president of international sales for BOSSCO Trading. She has a bachelor’s degree in business from Oregon State University.
Boshart Davis is involved with the Oregon Farm Bureau, the Agriculture Transportation Coalition, Oregon Women for Ag, Linn County Budget Committee and the Government Affairs Committee Albany Chamber of Commerce
She said that while knocking on doors throughout the two counties, she was encouraged to seek bipartisanship like her predecessor Olson.
Boshart Davis said the possible development of a transload facility at the former International Paper site at Millersburg will be a plus for the mid-valley. She is a strong supporter of the Pipeline program in Albany that connects high school students with real-world jobs and would like to see it expanded to other schools.
In 2015, Boshart Davis was selected as the National Farm Mom of the Year out of more than 1,400 nominees.
House District 16
Democrat Dan Rayfield was unopposed in this race and will return to Salem for his third term in the House.
House District 17
Voters appeared to be choosing to keep State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, to keep her District 17 seat in early returns Tuesday.
Sprenger was at 71 percent of the vote, while her Democratic opponent, Renee Windsor-White, was at 28 percent.
Sprenger said she was grateful for the outpouring of support, which she said she never wants to take for granted.
"I felt tonight the same sense of responsibility that I felt the day I was appointed to the Legislature back in February 2008, which is, just a lot of responsibility to represent what people care about here," she said. "I'm humbled to have that level of support from all the parties."
Sprenger was one of the incumbent Republicans to win back a seat Tuesday. Not all did.
"I don't care what party is in control," she said. "Having 38 of one party and 22 of another party, you stand a high likelihood of having voices not heard. And for House District 17, that's rural voices. And I'm concerned about what that means in the 2019 session."
Windsor-White said she wasn't surprised by the totals but believes her party is doing pretty well given that no Democrat ran for the office the last time Sprenger was up for re-election.
"I think that what the Linn County Democrats and the Marion County Democrats have built in terms of voter participation, volunteer participation and candidate selection is an example of the phoenix rising from the ashes," she said.
Windsor-White said she believes Republicans should take notice of tonight's results, win or lose, and begin working out more inclusive strategies in the future.
"I think that the Republicans in the area may have taken us for granted bu won’t be able to do that any longer," she said. "I think that Republican candidates and legislators are going to have to do a better job of answering to their constituents and doing what they were called to do. Democrats aren’t going to go away. And I think we’re going to fight even harder to make sure that legislators are transparent in what they’re doing and are truly answering the needs of their home districts."
House District 23
Republican Mike Nearman, a former software engineer who lives near Independence, nailed down his third term in the district with a comfortable win against Democrat Danny Jaffer.
In unofficial early returns Nearman was polling 53.49 percent to 44.5 percent for Jaffer in the four-county district. Libertarian Mark Karnowski was receiving about 2 percent of the vote.
Nearman could not be reached for comment. Jaffer, meanwhile, noted that “it’s a very challenging district, overwhelmingly conservative. We worked really hard and I’m proud of the work our campaign did. We pushed the needle some, but we didn’t push it far enough.”
Nearman first won election in 2014 by defeating Democrat Wanda Davis by a 52.8 percent to 36.1 percent margin. In 2016 he was re-elected, downing Independent Jim Thompson by a 52.9 percent to 37.2 percent margin. No Democrat filed papers for the 2016 race. Nearman also ousted three-term incumbent Thompson in the 2014 GOP primary.
Jaffer is an Oregon State University graduate, former Navy pilot and current president of the Luckiamute Domestic Water Cooperative. Jaffer also ran as the candidate of the Independent, Pacific Green, Working Families and Progressive parties while also receiving the endorsement of Kris Morse Bledsoe, who lost to Nearman in the May 15 Republican primary.
House District 23 is a largely rural precinct that includes pieces of Benton, Polk, Yamhill and Marion counties. The district does not include the main Benton County population centers of Corvallis, North Albany and Philomath. Key cities in the district are Adair Village, Alsea, Amity, Dallas, Dayton, Jefferson, Monroe, Rickreall, Willamina and parts of McMinnville.