LEBANON — Jason Bolen’s recent appointment as the Lebanon Fire District’s new fire marshal has taken him almost full circle — his goal was to become a teacher.
Now, his duties will include educating business owners, the general public and school children about fire safety.
Bolen, who turns 44 in January, was named division chief of planning and administration in 2016. As part of that promotion, he began completing certification programs toward becoming fire marshal.
“It is part of the division chief’s job,” he said. “Our fire chief, Gordon Sletmoe, has been acting fire marshal while I completed certification.”
Bolen completed 16 national and state of Oregon certifications in the process.
In his new position, he's responsible for public education, code enforcement, fire investigations and public information.
“One of the major reasons I took the division chief’s challenge in 2016 is that I have always worked in operations and I wanted to see a different side of fire services,” Bolen said. “I also had a goal of working in administration.”
Bolen began a firefighting career because he enjoys volunteering.
“I had volunteered when I lived in California and when I moved here when I was 19, I decided to volunteer with the fire district,” he said. “I quickly learned that I loved the work and shifted from education classes to EMT classes.”
Bolen loves the job and enjoys the people he works with.
“Our fire district has and continues to have tremendous people who are teachers and mentors,” Bolen said. “Every time we roll out, it’s about helping people. Every time we go out, it’s about doing something positive for somebody.”
His new position will also lead to saving lives and helping people by making sure their homes and business are safer.
“We may not get to see that our decisions save lives directly, but they do,” Bolen said.
Bolen attended the University of California at Santa Barbara and after moving to Oregon, Chemeketa Community College. He graduated as a paramedic in 2004.
Bolen was promoted to engineer/medic in 2005 and to lieutenant in 2009.
Bolen and his wife Kelsey have two children. They enjoy traveling and hope to visit Europe someday.
“We have hosted an exchange student from Madrid and we would love to go there and to Italy,” he said.
He continues to volunteer in the community and serves on the City Council, has volunteered at the Boys & Girls Club, is a member of the Optimist Club, Lebanon Strawberrians and has coached baseball at Lebanon High School.
He is a past trustee, vice president and president of the Lebanon Professional Fire Fighters Local.