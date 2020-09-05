Blue Sky grant aids YMCA solar panel project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 134 kilowatt solar array installed in May with a $125,000 grant from Pacific Power's Blue Sky program at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA is already saving money for the nonprofit organization, lowering energy costs by more than 10% percent per month.

According to YMCA Executive Director Chris Reese, the nonprofit organization has saved nearly $5,000 in energy costs, the equivalent of the annual energy consumption of more than six U.S. homes.

“We have lots of square feet of roof, which I see as opportunity to add more solar panels,” Reese said. “We would love to be able to install panels when we develop the old warehouse into a teen center and Young Life campus.”

Reese said that eventually he would like to see the majority of all YMCA buildings and athletic fields utilize renewable energy.

“I would love for us to be a positive example for Albany,” Reese said.

YMCA member Peter Greenberg — a solar advocate who has installed numerous solar power systems around the world — suggested the project. He wrote a grant application through the Blue Sky program, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Blue Sky allows Pacific Power customers to purchase blocks of renewable energy resources.