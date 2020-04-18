Blood donors turn out in Albany

American Red Cross staff had a goal of 51 people giving blood Friday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
Some 69 donors signed up, according to Julie Troedsson, account manager from Salem.
Troedsson said the Red Cross has seen a major drop in blood donors with building closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the Fair & Expo Center location was suggested by Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker.
“We are setting up our blood drives by appointment only,” Troedsson said. “We schedule donors in 15-minute blocks.”
Troedsson said donors can visit www.redcrossblood.org to determine when and where the next blood drive will be held and to schedule their time to donate.
“We are encouraged that the Albany blood drives have been full,” Troedsson said. “The next one will be May 5 at Heritage Mall. Everyone has been generous to reach out to us and open up space.”
Red Cross officials want the public to know that safety protocols are in place to protect donors and staff at blood drives.
Safety measures include:
— Wearing gloves and changing them often
— Wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection
— Using sterile collection sets for every donation
— Preparing the arm for donation with aseptic scrub
— Conducting donor mini-physicals to ensure donors are healthy and well on day of donation
— Enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment
— Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering and throughout the donation appointment
— Temperature checks before presenting donors enter the blood drive or donation center
— Following social distancing practices between donors including donor beds, as well as waiting and refreshment areas
— During this time, blankets typically used by platelet, Power Red and AB Elite donors at Red Cross blood donation centers will be laundered after each use, which may limit the availability. Donors are encouraged to bring their own blankets, but electric blankets and heating pads are not permitted.
— Staff wearing basic face masks
— For the safety of the donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Please bring a face covering or mask to your donation. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided to you.
— To ensure the staff are healthy each day, a standard staff health assessments has been implemented prior to all blood drives.
— Only eligible and healthy people are allowed to give blood.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!