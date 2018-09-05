SWEET HOME — A firefighting team from the Oregon Department of Forestry, a water tender from Cascade Timber Consulting and the Weyerhaeuser helicopter quickly extinguished a fire Monday afternoon in the Scott Creek mainline area north of Sweet Home off Upper Berlin Road.
Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry said much of the area is owned by Weyerhaeuser and the Bureau of Land Management. The fire was on BLM ground and was about four miles inside the Weyerhaeuser gate.
The fire was reported about 3:06 p.m. by two Weyerhaeuser recreational access permit holders.
“We believe it was started by a vehicle since the fire pattern was a perfect V starting at the road,” Pettinger said. “It is under investigation.”
The fire was confined to about one-tenth of an acre.
The Oregon Department of Forestry sent four engines and a dozer and Cascade Timber Consulting provided a water tender.
“The Weyerhaeuser helicopter made about six drops. It was a quick deal. We were in and out in a few hours,” Pettinger said.
Water came from nearby heliponds.
Pettinger said the fire was in second-growth Douglas fir timber that had been thinned a couple of years ago.
Pettinger reminds the public that although temperatures are coming down, there has not been any substantive rain in the mid-valley and forest conditions remain extremely dry. Backyard burning remains illegal.
Firefighters continue to battle wildland fires, primarily in southern Oregon.
Major Oregon fires according to Inciweb include:
• Klondike Fire: 109,000 acres nine miles southwest of Selma. 42 percent contained. Lightning-caused and started July 15.
• Terwilliger Fire: 9,000 acres, five miles southeast of Blue River, near Cougar Reservoir. 29 percent contained. Started Aug. 19; cause is under investigation.
• Miles Fire: 53,000 acres, seven miles northeast of Trail in southern Oregon. 62 percent contained. Started July 15 by lightning.
• Taylor Creek Fire: 53,000 acres, 10 miles west of Grants Pass. 95 percent contained. Started July 15 by lightning.
• Watson Creek Fire: 59,000 acres, six miles west of Paisley. 95 percent contained. Started Aug. 15 and is under investigation.
The mid-valley may see a high temperature near 90 on Wednesday, but the days will cool off after that, with expected highs of 84 on Thursday, 78 on Friday, 76 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.
The weekend may also bring some rain with a 40 percent chance on Friday, 20 percent chance on Saturday and 30 percent chance of rain on Sunday.