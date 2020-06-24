Blaze damages Knox Butte Home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fire gutted a garage and damaged portions of a home on Knox Butte northeast of Albany Wednesday evening.

"We heard a pop and glass break," said Elizabeth Anderson. Anderson said her husband, Phil, felt heat on the interior door to the garage and quickly evacuated her, her 9-year-old daughter and two dogs from their three-bedroom home on Panorama Drive.

Anderson said she used her Apple watch to find her iPhone and call 911.

"It was so fast," Anderson said. Within a matter of minutes, the family was out of the house and began moving a few vehicles away from the house while they waited for the Albany Fire Department to arrive.

Twenty-one firefighters, along with water tenders from Scio and Jefferson, staffed the blaze, which was called in at 6:30 p.m.

The extra tenders were called in because there are no fire hydrants on the top of Knox Butte, said Albany Deputy Fire Chief Chris LaBelle.

"There was significant damage to the garage," LaBelle said. "The fire extended into the house."

At least two vehicles were destroyed in the garage by the fire, Anderson said.