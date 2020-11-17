Blaze damages downtown Albany Office Building

An evening fire destroyed a portion of an office building in downtown Albany Tuesday evening and closed off several streets in the area for a couple hours as firefighters fought the blaze.

When Albany firefighters arrived on the scene at the corner of Third Avenue and Ferry Street, smoke was billowing out of the roof and flames were shooting out of an office window.

Firefighters quickly subdued the fire and then spent the next hour cleaning up the fire scene.

"At this point the fire is contained to one unit but there is smoke damage to some other units," said Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooton.

Wooton said 18 firefighters responded to the call shortly after 7:30 p.m. and some would remain on scene throughout the evening.

The Albany Police and Pacific Power also assisted on the scene.

"The cause of the fire right now is currently under investigation," Wooton said.

