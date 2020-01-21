4 being considered for Circuit Court post

The majority of her legal cases have involved domestic relations.

Novotny was appointed to the bench in August 2011, succeeding Judge John McMormick, who had retired in April.

She was appointed by then Gov. John Kitzhaber, after serving as senior deputy prosecutor in Linn County for eight years.

“DeAnn Novotny brings a record of public service and breadth of experience that will serve the people of Linn County and the state of Oregon,” Kitzhaber said when announcing her appointment.

Novotny grew up in Lancaster, Calif., where her father was an area commander for the California Highway Patrol and her mother was a stay-at-home mom.

She studied nursing in college because she always liked helping people and worked on surgical and neurological floors early in her career.

She later went back to college and earned a degree in anthropology from California State University, Northdrige, and in 1991, she started law school at the University of Oregon. In 1993, she interned with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Novotny told the Democrat-Herald in 2011 that she enjoyed being a prosecutor because, “I was doing a good service for the public. You feel like you are doing the right thing and can feel good at the end of the day.”

