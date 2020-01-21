4 being considered for Circuit Court post

Four area attorneys have applied to succeed Linn County Circuit Court Judge DeAnn Novotny, who retired at the end of October.
Gov. Kate Brown is expected to interview the applicants before the end of January. Her appointment will serve until the end of 2020 to fill Novotny’s term of office and then have the option of seeking a four-year term at a general election.
Applicants are Coleen Cerda of Lebanon, Jennifer Hisey of Eugene, Brendan Kane of Corvallis and Teri Plagmann of Albany.
Cerda has been a deputy district attorney for almost 19 years, 12 of those in Linn County.
She has litigated more than 60 trials in Linn County over the last five years and has extensive experience in both criminal and civil law.
A native Oregonian, Cerda has an AA degree from Lane Community College, bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon and law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law.
In the past, she has been active with the Linn County Classroom Project, the Linn Benton Bar Association and Casa of Lane County.
Jennifer Hisey lives in Eugene, but she works at Legal Aid Services of Oregon in Albany.
Hisey has an associate’s degree from Wenatchee Valley College, a bachelor’s degree in political science from Western Washington University and a law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law.
Most of Hisey’s cases have involved domestic relations.
She is a member of the Linn County Mediation/Arbitration Commission; Linn County Family Law Advisory Committee and Benton County Family Law Advisory Committee.
Brendan Kane lives in Corvallis but has a law office in Albany.
He studied at Los Positas Community College in Livermore, California, has a history degree from the University of California at Berkeley and a law degree from the University of Oregon School of Law.
You have free articles remaining.
Kane is a U.S. Army veteran and served in the infantry from 1988-1991.
Most of his legal experience has been in civil litigation.
Teri Plagmann lives in Albany and practices law here.
She has a degree in animal science from Oregon State University and a law degree from the Northwestern School of Law at Lewis & Clark College.
She practiced law for several years in Portland before moving back to the mid-valley and opening up a practice in Albany in 2014.
She currently volunteers with the Linn Benton Bar Association, Linn County Mediation and Arbitration Commission, the Linn County Family Law Advisory Committee and the Oregon School for the Deaf.
The majority of her legal cases have involved domestic relations.
Novotny was appointed to the bench in August 2011, succeeding Judge John McMormick, who had retired in April.
She was appointed by then Gov. John Kitzhaber, after serving as senior deputy prosecutor in Linn County for eight years.
“DeAnn Novotny brings a record of public service and breadth of experience that will serve the people of Linn County and the state of Oregon,” Kitzhaber said when announcing her appointment.
Novotny grew up in Lancaster, Calif., where her father was an area commander for the California Highway Patrol and her mother was a stay-at-home mom.
She studied nursing in college because she always liked helping people and worked on surgical and neurological floors early in her career.
She later went back to college and earned a degree in anthropology from California State University, Northdrige, and in 1991, she started law school at the University of Oregon. In 1993, she interned with the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.
Novotny told the Democrat-Herald in 2011 that she enjoyed being a prosecutor because, “I was doing a good service for the public. You feel like you are doing the right thing and can feel good at the end of the day.”