An outdoor burn ban will be in effect in Linn, Benton, Polk, Marion and Yamhill counties Thursday through Sunday — and possibly longer — as temperatures are expected to rise into the high-80s with no precipitation in sight.
Although the ban includes privately owned lands as well as those protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry. The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have not yet initiated a ban.
Restrictions include:
• Backyard burning (yard debris, etc.)
• Agricultural burning, regulated through Department of Agriculture, contact your local fire agency for special situations.
• Land clearing or slash burning.
Individuals found to be in violation of these requirements during the burn ban may be held liable for the cost of putting out a fire and for any property damage resulting from an illegal fire.
The burn ban will remain in effect until weather conditions minimize the fire danger.
Those living in rural areas are asked to maintain their defensible space by monitoring growth surrounding homes and structures, and to maintain adequate access for firefighting equipment
When out and about remember:
• Know fire risks and obey fire restrictions, such as campfire bans.
• Avoid parking or driving on dry grass as hot vehicles can start a wildfire.
• Vehicles are required to have a shovel and fire extinguisher or at least a gallon of water in many areas.
• Do not use candles, fireworks, tiki torches, or other open flames in wildland areas.
• Remember that sky lanterns are illegal in Oregon airspace.
• Dispose of smoking material in deep, sturdy ashtrays.
• Make sure butts and ashes are extinguished with water.
• Never discard butts on the ground or in vegetation.
For more wildfire prevention information and restrictions, visit Keep Oregon Green at www.keeporegongreen.org and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.oregon.gov.