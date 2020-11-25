AVA plans holiday lights contest

The Albany Visitors Association is helping to make the season bright by coordinating the 33rd Annual Night Time Magic Holiday Light Contest, which kicks off Dec. 7.

Burcham’s Metals, Robyn vanRossmann, Broker from Town & Country Realty, and Hospitality Vision are this year’s premier sponsors.

This year’s theme is “Cherished Traditions in a New Light” and participants are encouraged to share the source for their inspiration, such as: a family tradition, favorite holiday book, movie or special, music, dance, art or a special collection using lights, lights and more lights.

Judging this year will be open to the community. Pictures of entries will be posted on the AVA Facebook page and addresses will be included for people to drive by. A holiday light drive will be posted on the Albany Explorer App via Google Map and community members can vote for their favorites via Facebook or by contacting the Albany Visitors Association.

Voting will open Dec. 10-20 and winners will be announced by Dec. 22.

To enter, email a picture of your completed lights to info@albanyvisitors.com, by 5 p.m. Dec. 7. A photo not required for entry, but greatly increases the chances of winning based on Facebook likes.