The reception for winners of the 12th annual Albany Photography Contest is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at The Pix Theater, 321 Second Ave. SW.
Ribbons will be awarded to first , second , and third place in each category; and cash prizes will be awarded along with ribbons to Champion, Reserve, Staff Choice and People’s Choice winners. All winning photographers will be entered in a drawing for a $200 cash prize.
Photos will be displayed on the big screen and winners will walk onstage to receive their ribbons and prizes. Everyone present will be entered to win one of five door prizes.
Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome.
The annual search for images to use in marketing materials for Albany and Linn County is sponsored by the Albany Visitors Association.
For more information, contact the Albany Visitors Association at 541-928-0911 or via email at info@albanyvisitors.com.