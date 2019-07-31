SWEET HOME — It's taken almost nine years, with numerous twists and turns, but Linn County hopes to jettison the former Willamette Industries mill site at a 10 a.m. auction Aug. 29 at the Linn County Courthouse.
Commissioners Roger Nyquist and Will Tucker approved the process Tuesday morning. Commissioner John Lindsey was on vacation.
County General Services manager Russ Williams said a minimum bid of $2.7 million has been set for the 156-acre site that the county foreclosed on in 2010 for $500,000 in back taxes by Western States Land Reliance Trust, a failed housing development.
The property, on the north side of 18th Avenue at 2210 Tamarack St., was originally the home of Willamette Industries sawmill and plywood operations. It was obtained by Weyerhaeuser when that company acquired Willamette Industries and later became part of the Western States Land Reliance Trust, which also had 250 acres known as the Knife River (Morse Bros.) rock quarry. That property has been conveyed to the city of Sweet Home as a site for future park development by the county.
The auction property is in three sections: 147 acres at 2210 Tamarack, 7.08 acres near 20th Avenue and Willow Street, and a half-acre at the corner of 18th and the railroad tracks.
Because the property was obtained through a tax foreclosure, it must be offered at auction. If no acceptable bid is received, the county will have the option of accepting private offers. It could also then separate the parcels and sell them individually.
“This is a significant step forward in our goal to return this property to productive use for the community of Sweet Home,” Nyquist said.
After the county took over ownership of the property, the Environmental Protection Agency conducted a $1 million abatement of asbestos-containing materials on the site. Squatters have used the property and there was a major fire at the site several years ago.
Extensive pollution studies have been conducted on the property and community members were told last fall that although contaminants are present, they appear to be stable and have not moved to the nearby South Santiam River. Potential cancer risks are minimal, according to health officials.
The Willamette Industries (Weyerhaeuser) and Morse Bros. properties were acquired by Western States Land Reliance Trust over several years. Originally, the trust planned to create a large subdivision of high-end homes and an environmental education center.
Those plans were later changed to involve more modest homes, but none ever was built.