As I See It: There is a real crisis in our public schools

There is a real crisis in our public schools, both in Corvallis and around the country.

Our public school staff members are dealing with an unusually high level of stress and anxiety, leading to increased symptoms of burnout. It is not the kids who are causing the problems. District employees are quick to emphasize that they are thrilled to be back in school with the kids.

Stress on employees is due to several factors, including catching up students who have lost academic, social and emotional ground after months of remote learning; helping students return to building and classroom routines; managing health and safety protocols on top of regular duties; lack of adequate numbers of substitutes to cover when staff members are ill; concern for their own health and that of their families as the COVID-19 virus continues to affect our community.

The Corvallis School District administration has taken steps to relieve some of the pressure, including the Nov. 12 school cancellation, increased staff work time during expanded early-release and late-start days, and suspension of staff-development. The district has acknowledged that these steps have an impact on families, and hopes for patience and understanding in the face of this crisis.

How can we help?

Doctors tell us that people struggling with work-related burnout respond positively to evidence that their efforts are making a difference. Staff members often say that personal expressions of gratitude buoy them up and can help alleviate stress.

We can all help. Adults can act individually or work together on an effort in their children’s school to get students and other adults to express thanks to individual staff members with whom they have contact. Consider writing a note to teachers, clerical or food-service staff, custodians or the maintenance department. Let them know that their work is important to you.

Families can also exercise patience with staff members. Under the circumstances, it may take a little longer to get papers graded, or to get phone calls and emails returned. If everyone shows staff members that they understand some of the problems and are willing to be supportive, it can help relieve a little of the psychological pressure.

Even those of us without students in our schools can add our support. Already the chamber of commerce has begun securing discounts for 509J staff through some of its member businesses. Other local businesses have donated merchandise for parent organizations to give to staff.

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation is making funds available to expand the district’s efforts. The foundation believes that it won’t meet its goal of helping every student succeed unless there are capable, dedicated staff members working in every job every day across the district.

Once is not enough.

Supporting our public-school staff can’t be a onetime effort. The circumstances that have created this crisis will continue to have an impact for a long time. Each of us knows that our lives are not back to normal and may not be for years to come. Ongoing support for school staff is a part of our community’s recovery.

We can help the people who teach our children and those who manage and care for our schools as they try to provide the best possible education for all our kids. They need our support, our patience and our understanding.

Lifelong Corvallis resident Rick Wallace is a trustee of the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation. He taught in the Corvallis School District for 30 years before retiring in 2003.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0