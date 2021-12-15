As I See It: The Select Six of the U.S. Supreme Court

Listening carefully to the legal arguments about overturning Roe v. Wade, I came away that our six member “Dred Scott Court” arranged by Sen. McConnell, Trump and the federalist advisors may have reached the pinnacle of bait and switch!

The underlying aim is not the viability of the fetus issue; it is the last stand in the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment to ensure that women remain obeying their husbands out of duty and love, and bearing children.

As the lead organizer of opposing the ERA in 1972, Phyllis Schlafly said, “A woman should have the right to be in the home as a wife and mother;” of course she didn’t say that right always existed. Schlafly, a lawyer and Catholic, mustered white Republican women in the South to get the evangelicals and others convinced that passing the ERA would lead to abortion on demand, same-sex marriage and women drafted into the military.

The ERA failed to meet the 38-state ratification deadline, with 35. To date, three states recently passed the amendment, but too late, leaving 12 “no’s,” almost all from the South.

Of 31 nations dealing with abortion, only two deal with the science of fetus viability at 26 weeks: England and the Netherlands. The U.S. is at 23 weeks (Supreme Court Judge Blackmun’s 7-2 vote addition to Roe in 1973). However, states can still have laws that make getting an abortion much more difficult. Mississippi is challenging the Supreme Court to overthrow Roe or accept their 15-week limit to abort.

They know that sticking with the original statute throws out all the other recent states’ abortion laws as unlawful, and would submit to a long-designed list of challenges that will either deny or tie up the court docket for years. It’s a clever way of ensuring the ERA and abortion are dead as long as they are in power to keep their base.

A second, more sinister solution, similar to SCOTUS gutting the voting rights bill, is Roberts’ proposal to altogether gut the viability issue, but leave Roe in place. Women could have abortions but each state could pick the viability time it wants — which gives the nation a more sure way to divide an already polarized and dangerous citizenry.

The issue of fetus viability seems to have a consensus among scientists agreeing that the brain does not reach a stage of operational coordination or is a conscious being until between the 24th and 26th weeks. So Roe was close to right on this issue.

But the real issue is whether a woman has the right to say, “I’m not ready to have or can’t support a child right now, and he wasn’t careful either!”

In my 20 years in the state legislature I never saw a bill saying the male partner had to pay for half of the abortion and complications if not married, and if a child is born, he had to share in the cost of shelter, food, clothing and education, just as a divorced father would. Women always seem to be the ones in jeopardy.

This is not a state’s rights issue; it is and always should be a woman’s rights issue that equally affects the entire nation!

If these six justices ever reach the gates to their religious heaven, I hope the first entrance question will be “What did you do for the poor people of this country?”

Tony Van Vliet was an Oregon State Representative in the Oregon House from 1975 to 1995. He is a former Republican of 57 years, professor emeritus in wood science and engineering in the College of Forestry at Oregon State University, and a member and former board chair of Oregon Public Broadcasting.

