The Oregon Music Teachers Association Ensemble Festival for the Linn-Benton District was held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Corvallis on Nov. 3, and several mid-valley students took top honors.
At the Ensemble Festival, students perform with other students in ensembles of two or more. The goal is to teach students how to work together and have fun making music.
Winners were Jason Han and Ellie Fan, Anthony Nguyen and Ella Nguyen, Emma Di and Sarah Yang, who are students of Sunghee Kim; and Lilian Cheng and Olivia Solensky, Kai Frueh and Ben Frueh, who are students of Mary Ann Guenther and Penney Wolff.
They have the opportunity of performing at the OMTA State Ensemble Festival in December.
Alternates are Keira Lin and Alison Li, students of Sunghee Kim; Tyson Ames, Carly Cummings, and Eli Johnson, students of Judy Shrout; Max Solensky and Olivia Solensky, Ivy Ding and Ellie Ding, and Kai Frueh and Max Solensky, students of Mary Ann Guenther.
All of the students receive feedback from master teachers.
The Oregon Music Teachers Association is composed of music educators, including private music studio teachers and college music faculty from around the state.