Mid-valley firefighters — including those from Albany and Lebanon — were called to the area of the ATI site in Millersburg about 11 a.m. Tuesday to battle what is believed to be a structure fire.
A huge plume of black smoke could be seen for miles. Ash from the smoke was floating down at least as far south as Mennonite Village.
Staff from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office also is on the scene.
Other details about the fire were not available as of noon on Tuesday.
The Albany Police Department and the Fire Department responded to the area of Talking Water Gardens and were investigating a report of a fire there at about noon, according to the Police Department's Facebook page. It was not immediately clear if this report was related to the fire at ATI. The Police Department was asking members of the public to stay away from the area.
The city of Albany tweeted that Albany fire crews were attacking fire in grass and trees near edge of Talking Water Gardens. Front Avenue, Davidson Street or Waverly Drive are closed at city shops.
