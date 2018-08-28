Mid-valley firefighters responded to a brush fire at 11:22 a.m. on Tuesday that scorched about 10 acres on the ATI Specialty Alloys and Components (Wah Chang) complex in Millersburg, 1600 Old Salem Road NE, according to city of Albany officials.
More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze, and Talking Water Gardens, which sits just to the west, and nearby Simpson Park in Albany were evacuated, officials said. Front Avenue, Davidson Street and Waverly Drive were closed at the city shops.
ATI employees also were briefly cleared from their buildings as a safety precaution, said Albany Deputy Fire Marshal Sandy Roberts.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a huge plume of black smoke could be seen for miles. Ash from the smoke was floating down at least as far south as Mennonite Village.
“That is very typical of brush fires. If you put a brush fire in an urban setting, it is going to be very visible,” Roberts said.
Smoke was expected to continue through Tuesday night and crews were scheduled to watch the fire scene and put out hot spots overnight.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze.
Firefighters from Albany, Lebanon, Scio, Jefferson, Halsey, Adair, Philomath, Turner, Monroe and the Oregon Department of Forestry helped battle the blaze, Roberts said. The Corvallis Fire Department assisted by covering emergency calls in Albany.
The Albany Police Department and Linn County Sheriff’s Office also were assisting at the scene.
“There was a report initially of an explosion but that was never confirmed,” said Marilyn Smith, city of Albany spokeswoman.