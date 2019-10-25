spotlight
Photos from history: Reagan orders invasion of Grenada
On Oct. 25, 1983, a U.S.-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan.
Citing the threat posed to American nationals on the Caribbean island by that nation’s Marxist regime, Reagan ordered nearly 2,000 U.S. troops to invade and secure their safety.
There were nearly 1,000 Americans in Grenada at the time, many of them students at the island’s medical school. In little more than a week, Grenada’s government was overthrown.