In 2017, some 50 children in Linn County were victims of sexual abuse. More than 200 lived in homes where threat of harm or abuse existed. Some 232 were victims of neglect and 38 suffered physical abuse.
Sarah Helgeson and volunteers with Linn County Child Abuse Network want to do something about that. So the group has planned several community-wide educational programs in April, which is Child Abuse Awareness Month.
“Our Awareness and Prevention Subcommittee has been focusing on developing events to help people, ‘Know Your Role,’” she said.
That means educating people as parents, neighbors or employers about the signs of abuse and how to report to proper authorities.
This will be the theme of the annual Family Appreciation Fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, on the lawn of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave.
The family-friendly event will include an opportunity to see a fire truck and patrol car up close from noon to 1 p.m., and entertainment by the West Albany and South Albany dance teams at 1:30 p.m.
Guest speakers starting at 1 p.m. will include Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa; Jennifer Gilmore-Robinson, who is the executive director of ABC House; Julie Gilman, executive director of Linn County CASA; and LeAnne Trask of the Parent Success Network.
“We are hoping for great weather like we had this week, but it is going to be held rain or shine,” Helgeson said.
Helgeson said too many children in Linn County live in homes with constant threats of harm from such activities as manufacturing illicit drugs.
The public will learn about Internet safety for children, and group safety, such as never allowing children to be one-on-one with adults and ensuring that child-adult meetings are in rooms where doors are open and the meetings can be interrupted at any time.
Such actions decrease the opportunity for abuse to occur, Helgeson said.
To bring awareness to the effort, thousands of blue pinwheels will be placed throughout April around government buildings and in yards, as well as on private property, “from Mill City to Harrisburg,” Helgeson said.
“Blue is the color of child abuse awareness and the pinwheels help make people aware of the issue,” Helgeson said.
Helgeson said there are many ways Linn County residents can help families:
• As a neighbor, find ways to support friends, family and neighbors who have children. Invite a family over to dinner, or share gently used clothes and toys.
• As a parent or caregiver, look for friends, family and neighbors to depend on. Utilize parent groups, peer support, home visiting and parenting education classes.
• Learn about childhood development milestones for a child’s age and seek support if they are behind.
Helgeson said it's vital that people learn to speak up when they suspect a child is being abused. They do not need to investigate or collect all of the information, that is the role of law enforcement and other professionals.
This is Helgeson’s second year with the program. She is working with a two-year grant from the Ford Family Foundation. A Wisconsin native, Helgeson majored in communication and political science at the State University of New York in Albany, and spent a year as an AmeriCorps volunteer in Racine, Wisconsin.
Founded in 2013, Linn County CAN is composed of law enforcement, educators, social services, community and business members. The program evolved from the Linn County Committee for the Prevention of Child Abuse that was formed in 1976.
Linn County CAN is based at the United Way of Linn County office, 1127 Hill St. SE.