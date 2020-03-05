April 14 deadline for Rotary Club grants

Applications for Rotary Club of Albany discretionary grants up to $1,000 each are due by 5 p.m. April 14, according to program director Will O’Hearn.
O’Hearn said the club provides up to five $1,000 grants annually to local nonprofit organizations such as the ABC House, Fish of Albany and the Salvation Army.
Application forms may be picked up at 1510 Queen Ave. SE, Albany.
The grants are for any good cause in the mid-valley area and often focus on programs that help children. O’Hearn said $500 grants are sometimes made to more organizations depending on need.
As part of the Rotary International program, local club members support several international programs including a stove project in South America, potable water well development in Africa and the eradication of polio worldwide.