The Albany Police Department is reporting a new scam that has its own phones ringing off the hook.
“We are being inundated with calls reporting scams,” said APD Crime Prevention Specialist Laura Hawkins, noting that the department is currently receiving up to 40 calls a day about it.
Individuals are calling and telling potential victims they have a warrant through the Albany Police Department. They then request personal information and money to avoid arrest, but it’s not the request that has residents calling APD to report the scam — it’s the quality of the call.
“There is a free app to change your phone number and call origination to anything you want,” Hawkins said.
Some scammers change their numbers to make it appear as though the call is coming from the local police department. Others make it seem as if they’re calling from Albany City Hall.
Callers in the latest scam are informing individuals that their social security benefits are being suspended until they clear up an outstanding warrant. Should a caller question the call, scammers then inform them they’ll be arrested within 24 hours if they do not pay a specified fee.
“This latest twist,” Hawkins said, “is when people don’t believe them, they tell them ‘Fine, we’ll have Albany Police call you directly.’” The person then receives a call from a number that appears to come from the local department.
Hawkins said the scams work by creating a sense of urgency, but APD does not call individuals to inform them of arrest warrants. In fact, Hawkins said, if someone were to call the department to inquire about a warrant status, staff does not give that information out over the phone.
“We ask them to come in person and check and we will gladly tell them if they have a warrant,” she said.
Residents are reminded not to volunteer personal information over the phone unless they're familiar with the caller, and that city officials will not request immediate payment over the phone in lieu of forgoing arrest.