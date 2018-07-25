At a time when many county fairs around the country are struggling to fill rodeo arena seats, sell foot-long corn dogs and spur folks to bid on blue ribbon 4-H and FFA animals, last week’s Linn County Fair saw a 5- to 10-percent increase in attendance over last year — which also had record numbers.
The final tally isn’t in, but it appears attendance was between 33,000 and 34,000 for the four-day event.
“Many positive things happened,” said Roger Nyquist, chairman of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. “The musical acts were well-known and put on great performances. We had a lot of positive reaction from the public across the board.”
He said the fair board was concerned because the Lane County Fair was also happening that week, but it didn’t appear to hamper the local event’s popularity.
Moving the fair’s opening day to Wednesday and eliminating a Sunday schedule almost five years ago has paid off handsomely, he added.
“We moved the rodeo to Wednesday night and our daily attendance was up about 60 percent,” Nyquist said. “Friday, when the rodeo is usually held, was down about 10 percent, but that’s to be expected. Overall, it worked out great.”
Nyquist reported no major equipment failures, and that Linn County Fair & Expo Director Randy Porter’s staff and volunteers “put on quite an event.”
Food and beverage sales were strong, he said.
“With more people comes more beer sales and the public is becoming much more sophisticated about which beers they drink,” Nyquist said. “They want more craft beers. It’s almost like people who like wine.”
Nyquist also praised former Oregon Jamboree director Erin Regrutto, who had served on the Fair Board before moving to another state.
“That really was a turning point for us in terms of getting a solid connection with talent in Nashville,” he said. “I called her Friday night and told her we were having a great fair.”
This year’s concert lineup featured Eric Pasley on Wednesday, former Linn County resident Sara Evans on Thursday, Jefferson Starship on Friday and Lonestar on Saturday.
Nyquist said the Fair Board also altered its marketing plan, increasing advertising with the Democrat-Herald print and digital products.
“Scott (Schuler) and Angie (Foster) from KRKT radio were outstanding for us too,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist said the annual 4-H and FFA auction was a good-news, bad-news story.
“The good news is that the number of animal projects is way, way up,” he said. “The bad news is that there are so many animals the auctioneers had to double up on some animals. This fair’s focus is about honoring our rural and agricultural roots and especially our 4-H and FFA kids. We want to make sure each kid gets his or her proper moment and recognition.”
Nyquist said the Fair Board met daily during the fair and will meet Thursday to “debrief.”
