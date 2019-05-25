Sweet Home families have discovered a new extracurricular organization for their daughters called American Heritage Girls, a faith-based character development program for girls ages 5-18.
It is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country.
An informational meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. on June 9 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church, 815 Fifth Ave. in Sweet Home.
Troop OR 0312 is the first American Heritage Girls troop in the community. It is chartered at St. Helen’s.
Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, American Heritage Girls has grown from 10 troops and 100 members to more than 49,000 members across 15 countries and in 50 states.
With an emphasis on faith, service and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the program while encouraging girl leadership.
Faith-based organizations such as churches can charter American Heritage Girls troops to achieve their ministry goals for youth. As a new charter, Sweet Home’s troop is focusing on girls in grades one through six, with a goal of expanding to include older girls.