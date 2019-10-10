Lillian Larwood of Albany will be inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Friday at the National 4-H Youth Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Larwood, a 35-year veteran of 4-H professional leadership, worked in 4-H roles in Montana and Washington before returning to Oregon in 1988 to become an OSU Extension 4-H faculty member in Lane County. Later she served as a state 4-H specialist and interim Oregon 4-H program leader/department head.
Throughout her career, she led or provided support to the 4-H Global Citizenship Program. She was introduced to this program in 1968 upon being selected as an International Farm Youth Exchange delegate.
“My six months as a delegate in rural India inspired me,” Larwood said. “We’re all citizens of a global society. We really need to be thinking along those lines and preparing individuals to live, work and lead in a globally interdependent world. I continue to believe in Mahatma Gandhi’s quote, ‘If we are to reach real peace in this world, we shall have to begin with the children.’”
For 15 years, Larwood provided leadership to OSU’s 4-H Global Citizenship Program, supporting more than 1,000 inbound and outbound youth delegates from across six continents. In 2014, she was recognized with the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents Global Citizenship Award for development of two 14-day U.S. State Department-funded citizenship and leadership short courses for youth groups from South Africa and Tanzania.
For six years, in her role as assistant department head and assistant program leader, Larwood’s responsibilities included leadership for professional development, risk management and the promotion and tenure program. As a county 4-H agent, she engaged older teens to teach programs in self-reliance and self-esteem to at-risk youth through her basic life skills course. She helped children of homeless families, youth in rural timber-dependent communities and low-income youth in Hispanic communities to grow and develop.
Although she retired in 2005, Larwood worked part-time for an additional 10 years in the leadership role for the Oregon exchange program.
“Lillian’s Extension 4-H career included development of many resources and program management processes that impact 4-H today,” said Marilyn Lesmeister, interim Oregon 4-H program leader.
Larwood's honors include the DeWitt Wallace-Reader’s Digest Fund – Strengthening Our Capacity to Care, Youth at Risk National Recognition Award, the ESP International Service Award as well as both the Distinguished and Meritorious Service Awards from the NAE4-HA. In 2016, she was inducted into the Oregon 4-H Hall of Fame.
Larwood was a 10-year Oregon 4-H member, the first eight in Clatsop County and the last two in Polk County. She holds a bachelor’s degree in home economics education from Oregon State University and a master’s in adult and continuing education from Washington State University.