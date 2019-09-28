An Albany woman sustained minor injuries Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 34 and Electric Road east of Corvallis.
According to an Oregon State Police report, Bethany Marie Imperial Mazon, 25, was traveling eastbound on Highway 34 in a Toyota Tacoma when she struck a Honda Odyssey driven by 92-year-old James R. Smart, who was stopped in the fast lane for slowing traffic. The impact pushed the Odyssey into the rear of a Toyota Corolla driven by Kristin Anne Atkinson, 25, of Albany.
You have free articles remaining.
Mazon was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The Corvallis police and fire departments assisted at the scene.