Greater Albany Public Schools is set to announce its selection of a new superintendent at the April 22 school board meeting.
That meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the GAPS district office, 718 Seventh Ave. SW.
Board members Jennifer Ward and Lyle Utt are traveling to the finalist’s home district this week. GAPS officials have declined to provide information on the date and place of that visit and the names of any candidates.
The district also declined to name the members of the 20-person committee — made up of administrators, educators and community members who applied to be part of the committee — that interviewed the one finalist.
“The board chose a confidential search,” said current interim superintendent Tim Mills. “They had some discussion on that as they were preparing the process. It’s not an uncommon practice.”
Hank Harris, of Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA). the firm charged with helping GAPS with the search, said the board was presented the option of having a confidential search or a more open process.
HYA also conducted the superintendent search this year for the Lebanon Community School District, which featured open community meetings with superintendent finalists. The Lebanon superintendent was announced Thursday night.
According to Mills, there was a board consensus to opt for the confidential search, which was discussed during two school board work sessions in January. Prior to forming the interview committee for the finalists, Mills said HYA conducted 18 focus groups with students, teachers and the public and opened an online survey. Both platforms were aimed at collecting desired traits for a future superintendent and had a total of 486 participants.
Frank Bricker, the longest-serving school board member currently on the board, said the district had originally planned to have up to three finalists. One dropped out and another received a job offer from another organization before the second GAPS interview. In the past, Bricker said, the district had conducted more open superintendent searches.
Mills said that the community would have no opportunity to learn the identity of the finalists prior to the April 22 announcement, in part, to protect candidates. He said the board decided the confidential process would garner more candidates, and, by withholding the finalists' names, candidates who weren't hired for the position would not be affected in future job searches.
The new superintendent is set to take over for Mills, who was hired as interim in August 2018, on July 1.