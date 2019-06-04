A 17-year-old boy from Albany was arrested about 3:45 p.m. May 28 on what first appeared to be a speeding violation northbound on Interstate 5 near Red Bluff, California.
But California Highway Patrol officers found that the young man also did not have a driver’s license and he reportedly had 488 grams — more than 1 pound — of black tar heroin with a street value of $50,000 in the vehicle.
The young man was taken into custody and transported to the Tehama County Juvenile Detention Center in Red Bluff. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Officials said a narcotic detection K-9 alerted to possible drugs in the passenger door of the vehicle.
The name of the youth was not released.
The case is being investigated by the Tehama County Inter-Agency Drug Task Force.
Black tar heroin is an impure form of morphine and is less expensive than other forms of heroin, in part because it is less refined.
Although it is often the color coal, it can also be dark orange or brown.
It is highly addictive and can be smoked, injected or inhaled.