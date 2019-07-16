A 15-year-old Albany boy was killed late Monday when he failed to negotiate a curve on Three Lakes Road south of Grand Prairie Road, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said.
Yon said the single-vehicle accident happened about 11:37 p.m. The 1986 Toyota Supra was headed north. The driver did not have a license. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed appears to have been a factor in the crash, but there did not appear to be any alcohol or drugs involved, Yon said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by staff from the Albany Fire Department.
Yon said the case remains under investigation.
The youth’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.