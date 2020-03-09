Albany students learning life-saving skills

Total annual program cost is about $11,000 per year, which is covered by businesses and individual donors to the foundation.

“When it comes to cardiac arrest, the patient’s chances of survival decrease 10% for every minute they don’t receive CPR,” Roberts said. “Our average response time is 5 to 6 minutes, so if there I someone on-site who is trained in CPR and willing to jump in, that patient’s chances of survival increase significantly.”

Roberts said the goal is to get “as many people as possible,” trained in CPR.

She said EMTs responded to nine cardiac arrest calls in January.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Pulse Point will now notify the public of cardiac arrests in public places,” Roberts said. “If you are within one-quarter mile of an incident, you can choose to respond.”

Roberts said the program encourages young people to take home a video and train three other people.

“If they do, they will earn a gift card from Dutch Bros.,” she said. “We had one student who took the program to the Boys & Girls Club and trained 15 other students.”

Roberts said some students are leery about performing CPR, fearing they may hurt the patient.