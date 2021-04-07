Albany school district to 'push pause' on tradition of police greeting students on first day

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“As a result, we are making only one, but an important, substantive change: we are now actively listening to all those experiences and perspectives and considering them in decision-making for this future event,” Goff said. “Viewed through this lens, the picture becomes much clearer. Some students are certainly happy to have a sticker and a virtual high five. For some of our kids, the badge is a barrier that makes them uncomfortable walking through our doors.”

Albany fire personnel also typically greet students on their first day of school and will continue to do so when time permits.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Goff said inaccurate information about the decision has been circulating on social media, which prompted her to make a public statement.

The decision to “push pause on having police officers greet … students on their first day of school” was made after she and Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden were contacted by a family to share their concerns, Goff said, adding that the school district still has a positive relationship with Albany police.