Albany Salvation Army officer hits the road to feed wildfire victims in Santiam Canyon

Like others in the canyon, his family was affected by the thick wildfire smoke that blanketed the area for weeks, but they did not lose their home. Relatives weren’t so lucky and lost everything. The two families are now sharing a home in Mill City.

“This is awesome,” Cartmell said. “It’s such a good cause, and the food is really good. It really helps us out a lot. I was surprised.”

As much as Cartmell and hundreds of others have benefited from DeJesus’ unselfishness, DeJesus said it is he who has been blessed to serve others in their time of need.

“This is a great opportunity to provide a cup of water to someone in need in Jesus’ name,” DeJesus said. “It’s also a great opportunity for people to learn that the Salvation Army will do what is required to meet whatever needs our community members have.”

The workload for DeJesus began the day after Labor Day, when Linn County opened an emergency shelter at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center. North Canyon families were besieged by the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires that grew to 400,000 acres and south Linn County families were affected by the 175,000-acre Holiday Farm Fire.