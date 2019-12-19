Albany's Grinch seeks letters to find a joyous heart

When author Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss, created the Grinch — a bright green character as “cuddly as a cactus” — he also gave him an “empty hole” where his heart should be.

Albany resident Don Herbert has a heart, but since his children grew up and left home, he says it's “turned cold.”

But letters from children are helping him get into the Christmas spirit again, even though the front yard of his home at 366 Churchill Downs (Bridal Springs addition) on the east side of Albany is decorated with large wooden cutouts of the Grinch catching a trout, a hunting companion dog, Max, in a pontoon, and Cindy Lou Who, who keeps watch from an upstairs bedroom window.

And Herbert’s mailbox is decorated in bright green with letters spelling out “Letters to the Grinch.”

So far, two letters have arrived and Herbert said they're making him happy. But he’s going to need lots more to get into a high-gear Christmas spirit.

“Christmas just wasn’t the same after the kids left home,” Herbert said. His children are now 32, 21 and 20, and he has two grandchildren, aged 4 and 2. Herbert is especially happy he can share the season with them.