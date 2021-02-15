Albany Regional Museum reopens

The Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SE, will open to the public Tuesday after being closed for three months due to the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The museum will remain closed on Saturdays for now.

The museum will remain under new policies to comply with the state’s health and safety COVID-19 regulations.

The public can find a full list of changes at www.armuseum.com/coronavirus.

Some of the new procedures in place are:

• Anyone who is experiencing any illness is asked to remain home.

• Face coverings are required for everyone 5 years and older. Face coverings are encouraged for children ages 2-5.

• Hand sanitizer will be available with a touchless station at the front desk. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the museum.

• High-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times a day.