Albany Regional Museum reopens

Albany Regional Museum reopens

The Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. SE, will open to the public Tuesday after being closed for three months due to the state’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The museum will remain closed on Saturdays for now.

The museum will remain under new policies to comply with the state’s health and safety COVID-19 regulations.

The public can find a full list of changes at www.armuseum.com/coronavirus.

Some of the new procedures in place are:

• Anyone who is experiencing any illness is asked to remain home.

• Face coverings are required for everyone 5 years and older. Face coverings are encouraged for children ages 2-5.

• Hand sanitizer will be available with a touchless station at the front desk. Please sanitize your hands upon entering the museum.

• High-touch surfaces will be cleaned multiple times a day.

• Visitors will be asked to maintain 6-foot distances from others, except within a family group or for short interactions such as making a store purchase.

• Maximum occupancy is limited to 10 guests.

• The reference room will be available by appointment only.

• The children’s area is closed, and hands-on items have been removed from exhibits.

• Follow all posted signage and staff instructions.

• Rentals are not available currently.

• Programs, such as History Bites, will remain virtual for the near future.

For more information, visit www.armuseum.com or facebook.com/albanyregionalmuseum.

You can also email info@armuseum.com or call 541-967-7122.

