LEBANON — Albany Mayor Sharon Konopa and her husband, Stephen, were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 1 p.m. Sunday near Richardson Gap Road and Fish Hatchery Drive.
According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Stephen Konopa was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV 4 westbound on Fish Hatchery Drive and had the right of way when a 2018 Nissan failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the rear driver’s side of the Toyota.
The impact caused both vehicles to flip over.
Passengers in the Nissan were Patricia and Roger Ziebart. The sheriff's report did not include their residence, nor who was driving.
All four persons were injured and taken to area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries. The Konopas were taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. Both remain hospitalized.
City Manager Peter Troedsson said, according to his information, Sharon Konopa was being treated for an arm and shoulder injury and six cracked ribs.
“We survived and are fortunate we are not worse,” Konopa noted in a text message to the Democrat-Herald. “We didn’t know what hit us and we rolled three times and landed in a field.”
The accident remains under investigation.
The mayor was not able to attend Monday's work session with the Albany City Council, and councilors said it was unlikely she would be on hand for Wednesday's regular session.
Councilors voted unanimously in her absence to postpone until her return a discussion of her veto, the first in Konopa's tenure, of a proposed change to rules regarding accessory dwelling units. For now, the veto stands and current code applies.
Sharon Konopa is serving her fifth term as mayor of Albany and previously served as a councilwoman.
In 2017, Konopa received the Mayor’s Leadership Award presented by the Oregon Mayors Association.
In addition to her leadership as mayor, Konopa helped found the nonprofit Albany Partnership for Housing and Community Development more than 20 years ago to provide low-cost housing for residents in need. The partnership provides more than 130 housing units for low-income families in the community.
Konopa has also led the long-term campaign to save local historic buildings and to renovate downtown Albany through the Central Albany Revitalization Area program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.