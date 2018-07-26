Albany City Manager Peter Troedsson appreciated the 12.5 percent raise the City Council approved for him, but due to budget concerns, he asked councilors on Wednesday to reduce it to 7.5 percent and allocate the other 5 percent to the city budget.
Which department would receive the funds was not known. Troedsson is on vacation and was unavailable for comment Thursday.
At a work session Monday, councilors agreed that Troedssen, who was hired in 2017, has done a good job and that his starting wage and benefit package was on the low end compared to his peers.
Troedsson’s current base salary is $153,456 and will increase to $164,965 retroactive to July 1.
His total compensation — which includes insurance, a car stipend and other perks — had totaled about $196,408.
Troedsson succeeded longtime city manager Wes Hare and was selected from a field of 37 applicants.
He came to Albany from Bothell, Washington, where he was deputy city manager and chief operating officer.
Troedsson, 56, has a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA, a master's degree in strategic studies from the U.S. Air Force Air War College and a Master of Public Administration degree from George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
He spent 30 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, including three years as commander of the air station in Astoria and he is a helicopter pilot.
In 2013, Troedsson was among four finalists for the city manager’s job in Lebanon.
At that time, he was a military fellow in residence with the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, D.C.
