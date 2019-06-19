An Albany man was hurt Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover shortly before 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Ellingson Road southeast of Albany.
According to information from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey Murray, 62, was traveling east in a 2014 Hyundai Sonata when he failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve. His car went into a ditch and rolled several times while traveling about 300 feet. It ended upright on its wheels, but had extensive damage.
Murray was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The extent of his injuries was unknown. There were no passengers in the vehicle and the incident is being investigated for possible driving under the influence of intoxicants charges.
Units from the Albany and Tangent fire departments responded to the scene, as did personnel from the Linn County Sheriff's Office and Albany Police Department.