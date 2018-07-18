An Albany man has filed a complaint with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, charging that Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey used his office to personally attack himself and his family because they had developed a medical marijuana operation near Lindsey’s home south of Lebanon.
William Templeton noted in his complaint that Lindsey “violated the public trust and abused his position of power to gain non-public, sensitive, health-related information about private citizens from the Linn County Building and Planning Department with a motive to use the illegally obtained information to harass the private citizens involved to get them to stop their legal operations for fear it was diminishing his home’s property value.”
According to Templeton, in 2016 his in-laws, Mark Owenby and Michelle Page, purchased five acres in Butte Creek Estates at 36340 Hillside Lane, Lebanon, with the intent of establishing a medical marijuana grow operation.
They received the appropriate permits through the county’s Planning and Building Department and constructed a 30-by-90-foot greenhouse with the intent of providing marijuana for four medical marijuana cardholders.
They began growing marijuana in a pole barn and harvested a single crop in October 2017. They have not planted another crop. Templeton said the couple no longer live on the property and it is for sale.
Templeton alleges that Lindsey and other neighbors believed the facility was going to become a commercial marijuana operation.
In December 2017, Lindsey and several neighbors filed a lawsuit in federal court naming the property owners and others under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. In addition to Lindsey and his wife, Linda, others filing the lawsuit were Robert and Tami Ainsworth, 30345 and 30349 Butte Creek Road; Karl and Lucinda Frink, 36336 Hillside Lane; Gordon and Elaine Griswold, 36295 Hillside Lane and William and Suzanne Whitaker, 36345 Butte Creek Road.
Named as defendants are Mark Owenby, Michelle Page, Jenny Silveira, Howard Brown II, William Templeton Jr., Elisha Templeton, Bryan Philp and Guild Mortgage Company.
In that suit, the plaintiffs said their lifestyle has been negatively affected in numerous ways, including an “unmistakable skunk-like stench” that is produced by maturing marijuana plants.
They also charged that the defendants “regularly burn marijuana debris, trash and discarded items from the marijuana operation, creating thick, noxious smoke.”
The plaintiffs also say that the Butte Creek Estates neighborhood had been “quiet and tranquil” prior to the marijuana operation, but that since the marijuana facility was installed, traffic had increased, “exponentially.”
In his ethics complaint, Templeton alleges:
• Lindsey harassed himself and his in-laws and that he has spread lies about them.
• That Lindsey handed out his official county business card while soliciting support from neighbors against the marijuana operation.
• That Lindsey used foul language aimed at Templeton during a meeting with Lindsey in the Board of Commissioners’ office.
• That Lindsey used his power as a commissioner to obtain information about who holds the medical marijuana cards that were to be supplied by the operation.
• That Lindsey is motivated to shut down the operation because he believes it will decrease his personal property’s value.
Lindsey said of Templeton’s complaint, “This is a legal process that will work its way through the Federal court system.”
Ronald Bersin, executive director of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, noted in a letter to Templeton that a preliminary review of his complaint would be made within 30 days of filing. That initial review is to determine if “sufficient cause” exists to proceed with an investigation.
He added that if sufficient cause is found, an investigation would ensue.
Lindsey has served as a Linn County commissioner since 1999.
Dump all three Linn Co stooges and their reefer madness agenda. Nothing but stupidity from Roger, John and Will. Bring in ethical young reps who don't own have other personal agendas.
