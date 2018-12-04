A 25-year-old Albany man is facing charges of first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle in connection with Nov. 26 break-ins at Servco and Professional Mechanical in Lebanon.
According to a Lebanon Police Department statement, the defendant, Mason Monroe, reportedly cut through a chain link fence and entered a secured service yard.
More than $1,000 in gasoline and tools were taken from company vehicles. An estimated $750 in damage was done to the vehicles.
Video surveillance assisted officers in making an arrest.
Officers were able to recover some of the stolen items, which were returned to the victims. Items that had been taken from other owners but found during the course of the investigation also were returned.
Monroe was lodged at the Linn County Jail.